Tanzania bus-train collision leaves 13 dead, 32 injured

A horrific bus-train collision has left 13 people dead and 32 injured in Manyoni, Singida Region of Tanzania.

The bus, travelling from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza, collided with a freight train at an intersection of the road and railway on Wednesday.

Speaking to The Citizen, Manyoni District Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr Furaha Mwakafilwa confirmed the grim toll of 13 fatalities and 32 injured, who were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Although cause of the accident is still under investigation, initial reports suggest that the bus driver may have failed to heed traffic signals at the intersection.

The collision has sent shockwaves throughout the country's transportation industry, raising concerns about road safety measures and need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations.

The authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution and adhere to traffic rules to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

The injured passengers are currently receiving medical attention at Manyoni District Hospital, and their condition is being closely monitored by medical personnel.