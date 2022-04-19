South Sudan's President Kiir travels to UAE for bilateral talks

By DAVID MAYEN More by this Author

Juba,

South Sudan President Salva Kiir and a number of senior government officials left for the United State Arab Emirates Monday morning on a diplomatic mission, his spokesperson announced.

“The president and his team have today (Monday) left for the United Arab Emirates for a three-day working visit.

“The president will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of UAE on the areas in which South Sudan and the United Arab Emirates can further strengthen their relations and cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” said Ateny Wek Ateny, who heads Kiir’s Press Office.

According to Ateny, President Kiir’s delegation consists of his Presidential Advisor on National Security Affair Tut Gatluak Manime, Presidential Affairs Minister Dr Barnaba Marial Benjamin, and Intelligence Bureau Director-General Simon Yien Makuac.

In early November last year, a high-level government delegation from South Sudan arrived in Doha, Qatar, ahead of Kiir first ever working visit to the Gulf country.

However, Kiir’s visit was later delayed for two weeks after a number of people in his delegation tested positive for Covid-19.

Among those that contracted Covid-19 were Mayiik Ayii and Dhieu Mathok, South Sudan’s ministers for Foreign Affairs and Investment, respectively.

The delegation comprised of the ministers Of Foreign Affairs, Finance and Planning, Investment, Roads and Bridges, Higher Education, Agriculture, governor of Central Bank, managing director of the state oil firm Nilepet and secretary general of Islamic Affairs.

In February 2022, President Kiir and his delegation travelled to Dubai and held several bilateral and business talks there. Among the events he attended was the Dubai 2020 Expo.

South Sudan owes the Qatar National Bank $500 million loan.