South Sudan arrests 13 linked to Juba killings

By DAVID MAYEN More by this Author

Juba,

South Sudan’s National Police Service has arrested 12 of its nationals and one foreigner linked to the recent killing of two civilians in Juba, the Police Inspector General has confirmed.

In a press statement on Friday, Gen Majak Akech, National Police Inspector General (IGP), said the suspects were also found with rifles and counterfeit currency.

“Central Equatoria State Criminal Investigation Department arrested 12 citizens and one foreign national who killed two people and injured one police officer, the suspects were found in possession of 8 AK47 rifles, one pistol and 96900 fakes dollars and 132000 black dollars.

“The suspects were arrested after the reports of four incidents of armed robberies at Hai Baraka, Gudele and Hai Mauna residential areas. The suspects are said to be the most notorious offenders who rob people at gunpoint during night hours,” Gen Akech said.

The criminals confessed to killing two people and injuring one police officer at Hai Baraka in Juba, he said.

Advertisement

“We as police authorities are appealing to people to report criminal activities to nearby police station,” Gen Akech added.

Crime rate

The United States Department of State Travel Advisory in 2020 placed South Sudan at Level 4, indicating travellers should not travel to the country due to crime, kidnappings, and armed conflict.

According to the Global Crime Index, despite the implementation of UN and EU arms embargoes to stop the flow of weapons into South Sudan, numerous countries from around the world allegedly supply weapons to various local groups.

Notably, in 2017, around 1.3 million weapons were estimated to be in the hands of civilians in the country, or 9.6 firearms per 100 persons.

Additionally, the index states that Juba is a transit point for Brazilian heroin moved into Kenya by transnational drug trafficking syndicates.

The current index also states that criminal networks operate across a variety of illicit markets in South Sudan. They are usually well armed and violent. The most prominent – the Toronto Boys Gang and the Mob Gang, are well known and engage in theft and have links to business and political leaders.

In 2018, President Salva Kiir accused the police and other organised forces of being behind night robberies in Juba and other towns in the country.

Kuol Manyang, the then minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, had earlier described the members of organised forces as weak-hearted for using their weapons to terrorise civilians.