Somalia president rallies leaders to unite in fight against Al-Shabaab

By ABDULKADIR KHALIF More by this Author

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has gathered federal state leaders in the capital Mogadishu in an effort to re-establish unity in the fight against Al-Shabaab militants and also address mounting concerns of uncertainty over term limits for the leaders.

At Villa Somalia, the state house in Mogadishu, the leaders of the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) and the Federal Member States (FMS) on Monday started the National Consultative Forum (NCF), a periodical gathering by the leaders of the two levels of the federal republic (FGS and FM) to discuss pressing national issues.

Monday’s meeting was chaired by President Mohamud, who was flanked by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre and Deputy PM Salah Jama in the presence of the the presidents of the five FMS, from Puntland, Galmudug, Hirshabelle, South West and Jubbaland and the mayor of Mogadishu.

Agenda

Reports indicate that Monday’s initial discussions centred on the ongoing military operations against the Al-Qaeda-linked jihadist group Al-Shabaab and the federalisation of the justice system.

Other agenda items include political misunderstanding between the FGS and the FMS and how to deal with the general insecurity in the country.

Advertisement

Recent developments include the gains against Al-Shabaab by the Somali National Army supported by local militia generally known as Mo’awisley vigilantes.

The NCF is being held at a time when many controversial issues exist including opponents of some of FMS presidents opposing term extensions. Among the outstanding problem is the antagonism between President Abdiaziz Hassan Laftagaren of the South West State and group of politicians calling themselves Coalition of Presidential Candidate.