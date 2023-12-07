Somalia president’s son causes fatal accident in Turkey

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

An accident involving the son of Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Istanbul, Turkey has resulted in the death of a motorcycle rider.

According to information gathered by Nation.Africa, the accident which took place on November 30, 2023, at the exit of the Eurasia Tunnel, led to the death Yunus Emre Göçer.

The heart-wrenching moment of the collision was captured by surveillance cameras, revealing the circumstances that led to Göçer's critical injuries.

Read: Son of Equatorial Guinea's President held for selling plane

Göçer, 38, was riding on Kennedy Avenue towards Zeytinburnu when he slowed down and tried to pull over to the side of the road.

Unfortunately, Mohamed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the son of Somalia's president, who was driving a car with registration number 06 CD 4581, hit the motorcycle from behind.

Advertisement

The impact threw Göçer, a father of two, onto the road, seriously injuring him before emergency services and police rushed to the scene of the accident.

Medical teams rushed Göçer to Samatya Training and Research Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries six days later.

Mr Mohamud was questioned by police and released after recording a statement about the incident.

Speaking to Sozcu (a Turkish news website), Yusuf Özsoy, a close friend of Göçer's, expressed his frustration with the investigation, saying: "The legal process is ongoing. The initial report by the traffic police, without reviewing any footage, inaccurately claimed that the motorcyclist lost control, whereas video evidence obtained by our lawyer demonstrates that the car approached our friend from behind without braking."

Read: Ali Bongo's son charged with high treason, graft

"It is clear that he was hit, injured and later died from his injuries. The individual responsible for this tragedy has not been arrested," lamented Özsoy.

Göçer's body has been handed over to his family.

Friends of Göçer on motorbikes accompanied his body in front of the Forensic Medicine Institute as a gesture of tribute and solidarity.

Göçer's final rites will be held at Gümüşsuyu Cemevi after the funeral prayer.