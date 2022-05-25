PM Roble suspends Somali minister over charcoal export to Oman

By REUTERS More by this Author

Somalia's Prime Minister Hussein Roble on Tuesday suspended Foreign Minister Abdisaid Muse Ali, citing the authorisation of a ship exporting charcoal to Oman in violation of international sanctions.

The UN Security Council banned such shipments a decade ago to cut funding for the Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda franchise fighting Somalia's central government.

PM Roble's office said he has also ordered an audit and judicial investigation into the Foreign ministry's authorisation of the shipment.

Ali could not be reached and the Foreign ministry spokespeople did not respond to requests for comment.

The status of the shipment was unclear.