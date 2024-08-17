Tanzania President Samia pushes for diligence, common sense in new hires

By APOLINARI TAIRO More by this Author

Performance and integrity top President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s priorities in government, she said on Thursday while swearing in newly appointed ministers.

In her three-minute address after swearing-in the ministers and other government executives, Samia said common sense, diligence and integrity should be observed to enhance efficiency in her administration.

A mini Cabinet reshuffle saw the return of former ministers Prof Palamagamba Kabudi and William Lukuvi, whom she dropped in January 2022.

Prof Kabudi has been appointed the Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, taking over from Dr Pindi Chana who was moved to Natural Resources and Tourism.

A former lecturer of law at the University of Dar es Salaam, Prof Kabudi is credited with negotiating major contracts between the Tanzanian government and foreign energy and mining companies operating in the country.

Mr Lukuvi, now Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for Policy, Coordination and Parliamentary Affairs, took over from Jenista Mhagama, who was transferred to the Ministry of Health.

He is known as one of the most effective government chief whips in Parliament who helped to improve government coordination.

The shuffle came amid murmurs of poor performance in the key ministries, something President Samia has talked publicly.

The justice system in Tanzania has been one of the targeted sectors for reforms and last year President Samia formed acommission to assess the criminal justice system and come up with improvement measures.

The Commission presented its report to the president in July last year, highlighting key findings, including major weaknesses in the entire system.

Violations of rights of prisoners and remanded suspects, delays in sending accused persons to court, lack of dedicated interventions and adequate resources for the social reintegration of ex-offenders, denial of bail for bailable offences were cited among human rights violations.

The president has appointed Dr Irene Isaka the new NHIF director-general, replacing Bernard Konga.

President Samia signed the Universal Health Insurance (UHI) Bill in December 2023, aiming to improve healthcare accessibility in Tanzania.

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Dr Grace Maghembe has been transferred to the Local and Regional Administration Ministry in a similar capacity.

Ummy Mwalimu, who was minister for health, was dropped. Ms Mwalimu had been through turbulent times, especiallyin the management of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).