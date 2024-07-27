Casualties of Samia’s political chess game as polls beckon

By BOB KARASHANI More by this Author

With election season fast approaching, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan this week displayed a rare streak of ruthlessness to quell disruptive internal politicking within her government, dismissing two of her key Cabinet members and several parastatal heads for apparently straying off course.

On July 21, the President sacked the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation January Makamba, alongside Information and ICT Minister Nape Nnauye, as part of a mini-Cabinet reshuffle which caught many by surprise, especially Mr Makamba’s case.

She followed that up on July 23 by revoking -- again in an abrupt manner -- the appointments of the top officials of three communications sector public entities that posted public adverts “congratulating” Mr Nnauye for his service in the ministry, a day after his dismissal.

Companies under the ministry that were affected by President Samia’s wrath over the adverts are Tanzania Telecommunications Corporation (TTCL), Tanzania Posts Corporation and Universal Communications Services Access Fund (UCSAF).

The two dismissals, announced through State House in quick succession, were both brief and curt, giving no reasons for the presidential decision and subsequently triggering speculation in the public domain, especially online.

