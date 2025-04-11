Samia, Museveni regimes use treason to block rivals as elections approach

The arraignment of Tanzania's opposition leader Tundu Lissu on treason charges this week has cast a new shadow on the push for a fair and credible general election later this year and is seen as a sign of determination by the administration to nip the “No Reforms, No Elections” campaign in the bud.

And across the border in Uganda, opposition doyen Kizza Besigye languishes in jail after a court in Kampala denied him bail following his indictment in a court martial late last year on treason charges, even after the country’s apex court ordered his trial in a civilian court.

Lissu, the new chairman of Chadema, was formally charged in a Dar es Salaam court on Thursday after being arrested in the Ruvuma region, southern Tanzania, the previous day, while spearheading a campaign to have the election postponed pending electoral reforms that would ensure fair play.

He was transferred overnight by road to Dar es Salaam, under heavy police guard, as authorities maintained a stoic silence amid growing concerns regarding his whereabouts and fate.

With treason being a non-bailable offence in Tanzania and punishable by death, Lissu has now been placed in detention for an indefinite period which, if the country's ruling establishment has its way, is likely to extend beyond the election scheduled for October or November. Or at least after the nomination period is over.

House arrest

And in Juba, opposition chief Riek Machar is under house arrest, in the latest political falling-out with his boss South Sudan President Salva Kiir.

A fate similar to that of the other two firebrands is likely. His party, Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO), is already in a crisis after a splinter group – with alleged covert state backing – announced his ouster as party leader this week.

His position as first vice-president hangs in the balance, were Kiir to ignore the dictates of the 2018 peace deal, which entrenches it. But there is talk that the man who deposed him, Stephen Par Kuol, could be named VP in a series of reshuffles Kiir has been effecting to drain the swamp of opposition.

If he is charged in court, Machar would join the growing ranks of opposition politicians in the region facing legal hurdles in the quest to challenge those in power.

South Sudan's First Vice President Riek Machar. Photo credit: File | Anadolu Agency via AFP

In Dar, the authorities might have removed the wind in the sails of Chadema's "No Reforms, No Election" ship by putting the captain out of circulation and potentially leaving the party rudderless. But that remains to be seen.

The reforms a crusade has become a headache for President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her CCM party as election day draws closer.

Chadema coined the slogan in the wake of last November's local government elections in which CCM candidates took 99 percent of the grassroots seats amid widespread claims of electoral fraud.

Lissu and his party have, therefore, been demanding key changes to the existing electoral system before the upcoming polls for the presidency and parliamentary seats, so that no party can manipulate the process again.

Lissu on Wednesday held a public rally in Mbinga, Ruvuma region, the latest stop on the party's nationwide tour to promote the reform agenda.

The rallies have so far covered most of the country's southern regions, drawing significant public attendance, although the general response to the message remains difficult to gauge.

But now, political observers are warning that charging Lissu with such a serious offence in the prevailing circumstances may end up providing the missing spark that could trigger precisely the sort of civil disobedience that Chadema and other opposition parties have been craving ahead of the election.

"Is the CCM government so scared of this song called 'No Reforms, No Election'?" one commentator who preferred anonymity for fear of reprisals said. "Why do they think it's necessary to use force to block the sound?

Ayub Madenge, a Dar es Salaam-based political commentator, said this kind of oppression can't be maintained – “sooner or later, it's bound to come back to bite the oppressor. Someone in government or CCM should be advising them to beware the law of unintended consequences."

"The fact is that if you arrest someone like Lissu and open a court case against him, you are not bringing him down but rather increasing his appeal in the eyes of the general population, and as a result helping him to build up his following. To confront him, you need smart people in politics with sufficient power of persuasion, who can offer convincing counter-arguments."

Tanzanian opposition Chadema party leader Tundu Lissu at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam on April 10, 2025. Photo credit: Reuters

Thursday's court session at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam, drew a large crowd of Lissu supporters.

The firebrand lawyer-politician, who narrowly survived an assassination attempt in 2017, in which he was hit with 16 bullets, was in jovial mood throughout, exchanging jokes with his lawyers, associates and reporters as he waited for the session to begin.

According to the charge sheet, he plotted to block the election unlawfully.

"On April 3, 2025, Tundu Antipas Lissu did form an intention to instigate the public to effect an obstruction of Tanzania's 2025 general election, and manifested such intention by intimidating the executive of the United Republic by uttering and publishing the following words: Walisema msimamo huu unaashiria uasi, ni kweli, kwa sababu tunasema tutazuia uchaguzi, tutahamasisha uasi, hiyo ndiyo namna ya kupata mabadiliko. Kwa hiyo tunaenda kukinukisha vibaya sana, huu uchaguzi tutauvuruga kweli kweli."

The Kiswahili words were verbatim quotes from Lissu's remarks on Thursday last week, when he met with Chadema members who have shown an interest to run for parliamentary seats in the election despite the party's stance.

In that meeting, he gave them the go-ahead to try their luck, but advised them that it would "better to just forget it because, as a party we are going to mess up that election real bad if we don't get the reforms that we want."

He also issued a strong reminder of what happened in the civic polls last year, asserting that "after going through that experience, any Chadema member who hopes to win in the same circumstances next time around is not serious."

"We will just be slaughtered again, and that's why we are pushing for reforms across the entire system of conducting the elections to prevent a repeat of that kind of farce," he said.

Besides the treason allegation, he was also charged with publishing false information contrary to the Cybercrimes Act, based on a series of YouTube videos that have been doing the rounds in recent months.

In the clips he is alleged to have claimed that the 2024 civic polls were compromised on orders of the president; police officers were used to stuff fake votes in bags during the election; and the judges are CCM members and presidential appointees, and that's why they can’t deliver true justice. Lissu's next court appearance is on April 24.

In Kampala on Friday, the supporters of Dr Besigye filled the courtroom, their faces imprinted with anxiety, anticipating their man’s release after 147 days in prison. That was not to be. High Court was Justice Rosette Comfort Kania denied he and his co-accused bail.

Ugandan veteran opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye and his aide Hajj Obeid Lutale in the dock on April 11, 2025. The two face charges of treason. Photo credit: Ibrahim Kavuma | Daily Monitor

Dr Besigye, a four-time presidential contender and the strongest challenger to his Bush War comrade President Yoweri Museveni, stares at death by hanging if found guilty.

Justice Kania’s decision, read by Court Registrar Ssalaamu Ngobi, came down like a hammer to the hopeful Besigye supporters.

“Although I find that all applicants have satisfied all requirements for granting bail, the bail is denied,” she ruled.

Her ruling was swift and unapologetic. She cited concerns over the potential of Besigye interfering with investigations.

Besigye’s lead lawyer, Kampala mayor Erias Lukwago, could not hide his feelings.

“We are deeply disappointed, but not deterred. The fight for justice continues,” he told the media outside court.

The judge reasoned that the charges against the suspects were among the gravest in the country’s law books, and were alleged to have been committed in various places, including Kenya, Switzerland and Greece, noting: “The applications may fall prey to the temptation to interfere with the investigations.”

“This is a dark moment for us as Dr Kizza Besigye’s legal team. It is a dark Friday,” Lukwago said.

“The judge condemned Dr Besigye before trial; you cannot allege that he committed offices in Greece, Kenya, and Swituizerland and that he is likely to interfere with the sureties, without the state showing compelling evidence to that effect.”

The Besigye legal team is considering other options, including going to the East African Court of Justice.



Away from court, Chief of Defence Forces President Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba, had, hours before the court ruling, posted on X: “I arrested and kept in prison that Old Man Besigye... he was always a weakling!”

Legal experts aver that Museveni’s insistence on military courts could stem from his long-standing opposition to granting bail for capital offenders, calling it a mistake that must be addressed. The military court has a history of denying bail to suspects under trial in its jurisdiction.

While addressing the newly appointed judges in February, the president repeated this stance, saying people do not want criminals to return to society on bail terms.

UNAids executive director Winnie Byanyima, the who is Besigye’s wife, said: “After being abducted from Nairobi and held illegally for five months, denying them bail would be a grave injustice.”

Besigye has been arrested and jailed on charges of treason many times since he challenged President Yoweri Museveni’s leadership in 1999, through a hard-hitting dossier, and in elections in 2001.

He was first arrested weeks before nominations for the 2006 presidential elections, and his nomination was done while in jail. From that time, he has been arrested and jailed more than 50 times on similar or related offences.

But none of the charges ever resulted in a conviction. His defence argued that his detention serves no legal purpose. This is seen as part of a political scheme to deny him the opportunity to mobilise his newly formed party, a splinter from the Forum for the Democratic Change party, which he left after accusing leaders of taking Museveni’s money to weaken the party and opposition in the country.

According to his comrade and Member of Parliament for Buhweju county in southwestern Uganda, the group is now more focused on the release of Besigye, whose next court appearance is at the end of April.