Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye and aide denied bail

The High Court in Kampala has denied bail to veteran opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye and his aide Hajj Obeid Lutale, citing the grave nature of the charges against them and concerns that, given their influence, they may interfere with ongoing investigations.

Today marks 147 days the duo has spent in incarceration, following his arrest in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, in November last year.

The High Court found the sureties presented by Dr Besigye and Hajj Lutale to be substantial and noted that they had met the other bail requirements. However, the presiding judge, Rosette Comfort Kania, declined to grant bail, citing the grave nature of the charges and the fact that investigations are still ongoing.

"The offences are alleged to have been committed in various locations in Uganda and in other countries requiring more time and resources to conclude investigations than is normally the case in offences alleged to have been committed only in Uganda,“ ruled Justice Kania, whose court decision was read out by registrar Ssalmu Ngoobi.

Adding that: "Owing to the fact that the investigations are ongoing the interest of Justice at this point dictate that the application for bail is denied on this occasion because there is the likelihood that the applicants if released on bail while investigations are ongoing owing to the grave nature of the offence may fall prey to the temptation to interfere with the investigations."

The four-time presidential candidate and his aide are facing treason charges, which carry a maximum sentence of death.