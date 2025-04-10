Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu charged with treason

Tanzanian opposition party leader Tundu Lissu was on Thursday charged with treason, a capital offence, for comments he made last week that prosecutors said called on the public to launch a rebellion and disrupt an election due this year.
The charges against Lissu, the chairman of the main opposition party Chadema and runner-up in the 2020 presidential election, will bring fresh scrutiny to President Samia Suluhu Hassan's human rights record as she bids for re-election.
Lissu was arrested on Wednesday after a rally in the southwestern region of Ruvuma. At a court appearance in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam, he was not allowed to enter a plea on the treason charge and was remanded into custody.
He pleaded not guilty to a separate charge of publishing false information and is due back in court on April 24.
Lissu’s lawyer, Rugemeleza Nshala, said the charges against his client were politically driven.
“You cannot separate these charges from politics," Nshala told Reuters. "He was doing campaigns to educate Chadema supporters, but they have turned it into charges."
Chadema has vowed to boycott the presidential and parliamentary elections due in late October unless significant reforms are made to an electoral process it says favours the ruling party. No date has been set for the votes.