Hope for better relations as Samia meets opposition leader Tundu Lissu

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s meeting with opposition figure Tundu Lissu in Belgium on Wednesday could signal mending of relations between the opposition and the government.

Lissu, the Deputy Chairman of opposition political party Chadema, had made prior requests to meet the Head of State, who is also the chairperson of ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

According to a statement issued by the Director of Presidential Communications, Zuhura Yunus, the two leaders held brief discussions in Brussels, focussing on pertinent issues in Tanzania.

“During their talks the two discussed various issues of interests to the welfare of the United Republic of Tanzania,” the statement says.

Lissu went into exile in Belgium after an attempt on his life four years ago.

He, however, was back in Tanzania to run for the 2020 presidential election and emerged second after the then incumbent John Pombe Magufuli.

He later went flew back to Belgium at a time when many opposition figures also fled Tanzania, saying their lives were in danger.

Samia has lately been implementing reforms seen to overhaul some of her predecessor’s decision, including overturning punitive orders against the media and assuring the opposition of better working relations.