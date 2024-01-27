Tanzania's Samia inks gas, health and agriculture deals in Indonesia

By APOLINARI TAIRO More by this Author

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu has signed five agreements with Indonesia during the just concluded official trip to the Asian country.

According to the deal, Abou 100 employees of the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation are set to tap into an Indonesian scholarship programme that will be co-ordinated by Jakarta’s oil and gas giant Pertamina.

This is among agreements signed between Tanzania and Indonesia during President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s two-day official tour of the country.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Samia and her host Joko Widodo signed five agreements on investments in agriculture, minerals, marine economy, education, diplomatic relations, technology and trade.

The Indonesian government agreed to support Tanzania to develop its agriculture through funding and training to the Farmers Agriculture and Rural Training Centre in Morogoro with provision of human resources.

Indonesia will also invest in Tanzania through its pharmaceutical companies to boost the country’s health services.

The University of Dar es Salaam and the Bangung College of Technology signed agreements for joint academic research in various areas.

President Samia and her delegation participated in the Tanzania-Indonesia Business and Investment Forum held in Jakarta on Thursday.

President Widodo said Indonesia would increase investments in Tanzania, including the management of Mnazi Bay gas block and the processing of natural gas into chemical products and fertilisers. According to data from Ministry of Trade, Tanzania exports to Indonesia stood at $26 million in 2022 while imports were $94 million.

The one-day business and investment Forum had attracted participants from Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture, Zanzibar National Chamber of Commerce, Tanzania Trade Development Authority and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

She said during the forum that her government would ensure the value of Indonesian investments in Tanzania reached $1 billion in a few years to come.

“We are ready to take advantage of Indonesia’s experience in the renewable energy sector to advance the development of this extensive and very profitable sector,” said the Tanzanian leader.

The agreements will be implemented by state-owned energy corporations, including Tanzania’s State Mining Corporation and Indonesian PT Mineral Industries for development of mining, Tanzania Petroleum Development Cooperation and PT Pertamina of Indonesia in development of oil and natural gas.

Tanzania Electric Supply Company and Persero of Indonesia agreed to cooperate in the power sector development.

On education, Jakarta will offer a scholarship programme for 100 employees from the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation to study in Indonesia. The scholarships will be coordinated by Pertamina, Indonesian state-owned oil and gas giant.