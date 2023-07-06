Samia dissolves finance and trade ministries, forms three dockets

By APOLINARI TAIRO More by this Author

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has dissolved the ministries of Finance and Planning, and the Investment, Industry and Trade, forming three new dockets in their place.

In a mini-Cabinet reshuffle announced Wednesday evening, the President created the Ministry of Finance, the Office of the President, Planning and Investment Ministry, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Finance Minister Mwigulu Nchemba continues with his role but without the planning mandate. Kitila Mkumbo will head the Planning and Investment docket in the President's office, while Ashatu Kijaji has been retained as the Minister of Industry and Trade.

The move is seen as an attempt at streamlining investment coming under the purview of the Office of the President.

Lawrence Mafuru, the deputy Finance Permanent Secretary, will now be the Executive Secretary of the newly established National Planning Commission.

He will be replaced by Elijah Mwandumbya, a former Policy Analysis commissioner in the Finance ministry, who will now be in charge of the Economic Management department.

The changes were announced as President Suluhu left for a three-day visit to Malawi, from July 5 to 7, where she graced the country's 59th Independence celebration in Lilongwe on Thursday.