Rwanda's President Kagame in Tanzania on a 2-day state visit

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame is scheduled to arrive in Tanzania on Thursday for a two-day working visit during which he will meet with the country’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Kagame and his delegation will be welcomed at the Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam by Tanzania’s Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister Stergomena Tax.

The two leaders will hold talks later in the day at the country’s state house. President Kagame will depart from Tanzania on Friday.

The ministry did not disclose any particular agenda for the presidential talks, but Kagame's visit comes amid simmering tensions between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), both of which share borders with Tanzania.

Also likely to come up during the discussions are reported peace talks between Ethiopia's federal government and the rebel Oromo Liberation Army in Tanzania's Zanzibar archipelago.

The AP news agency quoted a spokesperson for the rebel group saying the ‘preliminary’ peace talks, which Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed initially announced last Sunday, formally kicked off in Zanzibar on Tuesday.