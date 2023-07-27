Rwanda accuses Belgium of listening to exiles, DRC in envoy row

By MOSES K. GAHIGI More by this Author

Belgium has rejected Vincent Karega, Rwanda’s ambassador-designate, a development that is expected to strain diplomatic relations between Kigali and Brussels.

Mr Karega was expected to take up the post after his appointment by President Paul Kagame in March, to replace Dieudonné Sebashongore. But after four months of suspense, Belgium has rejected him, marking a turning point in the diplomatic relations between the two countries connected by a colonial history.

Yolande Makolo, Rwanda government spokesperson, termed the decision "unfortunate,” adding that the Belgian government “seems to have capitulated to pressure from the DRC government as well as propaganda from ‘negationist’ organisations and activists, through whom they decided to leak the decision."

Although Brussels is yet to publicly comment on the matter, it is alleged that it leaked its decision to Jambo news, a publication run by Rwandan exiles Kigali accuses of extremism and genocide negationism.

Mr Karega had been the Rwandan ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) but was recalled in November 2022, when tension between the two neighbours reached fever high, as Kinshasa accused Rwanda of backing M23 rebels.

Rwanda counter-accused the DRC government of hosting and backing FDLR, a Rwandan rebel group made up of remnants of the genocidal regime.

The blocking of Mr Karega’s accreditation has divided opinion, with analysts accusing Belgium of giving in to pressure from Rwandan exiles and Congolese pressure groups in Europe, who pushed his rejection.

Since relations between Rwanda and DRC soured, Belgium has been keen on strengthening its ties with Kinshasa. Brussels recently initiated European sanctions against certain Rwandan and Congolese military officers and offered European funds to bolster the capabilities of the 31st Rapid Reaction Brigade in the DRC through the European Peace Fund.