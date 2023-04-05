Raila differs with Ruto on Kenya's electoral reform talks in parliament

By REUTERS More by this Author

Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday called for parties outside parliament to be involved in talks on electoral reform and the high cost of living, at odds with a plan from the country’s President William Ruto for negotiations to be held only within parliament.

Odinga warned of fresh protests if the Kenyan government did not take opposition’s demands seriously.

Odinga on Sunday agreed to the talks proposed by Ruto after the latter asked him to halt the protests, which also included claims of fraud in the country’s last August presidential elections. Thousands took part in three opposition marches over the past two weeks, all of which turned violent.

Foreign observers including the US Embassy in Kenya, joined local leaders in welcoming the talks to prevent further disruption in East Africa's largest economy.

Ruto reiterates his position

Odinga wants talks similar to those that ended post-election violence in 2008 and ushered in a national unity government.

"To this end, the coalition proposes a team drawn from its ranks both in the Kenyan Parliament and outside," he said.

On Monday, Ruto had asked senior lawmakers from his coalition to give top priority to the opposition's grievances.

During a visit to Kigali on Tuesday where he spoke at a news conference alongside Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Ruto reiterated his position for the talks to be held within parliament in a bipartisan manner and that is the offer made to the opposition.

At his news conference, Odinga said that demonstrations would resume if there was no progress to the opposition's demands, which also include an audit of the elections.

"We shall go back to the people at the earliest sign of lack of seriousness by the other side," he said.