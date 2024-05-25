Coup or assassination bid? Queries galore as Kinshasa probes attack

By AGGREY MUTAMBO More by this Author

By PATRICK ILUNGA More by this Author

A week after the failed coup d'état in Kinshasa, many questions are being raised but answers are not forthcoming. Congolese authorities have simply said that investigations are ongoing.

Peter Kazadi, Deputy Prime Minister in charge of the Interior and Security ministry, said the coup plotters who “attacked Vital Kamerhe’s residence and the presidential palace came from Angola to enter Kongo Central with the help of accomplices in the DRC”.

Kongo Central is the province where the capital Kinshasa is situated. Kamerhe is President Felix Tshisekedi’s ally and the incident happened ahead of polls in which he was elected Speaker of the National Assembly.

Read more here