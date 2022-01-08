Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu reshuffles Cabinet

By BEATRICE MATERU More by this Author

By THE CITIZEN More by this Author

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced a Cabinet reshuffle Saturday, a few days after she hinted at making changes and letting go of people who are eyeing the 2025 elections.

The reshuffle saw the President's new loyalists make it to the table.

Most notable absentees in the new reshuffle are Minister of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements William Lukuvi, Industry and Trade Minister Kitila Mkumbo, Constitution and Legal Affairs Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, as well as Geoffrey Mwambe who was the minister of Investment.

Read: President Samia hints at a cabinet reshuffle, tells off critics

In the announcement made by Chief Secretary Hussein Kattanga at State House in Dar es Salaam, ruling party CCM’s former publicity secretary Nape Nauye bounced back to the cabinet after being named minister of Sports, Culture and Arts.

Ridhiwan Kikwete, former president Jakaya Kikwete’s son, was named deputy minister of Land, Housing and Human settlements, while Ummy Mwalimu has returned to the Health Ministry after a stint as the Minister of State in the President's Office for Regional Administration and Local Government.

Advertisement

Dr Pindi Chana, Tanzania former High Commissioner to Kenya, was named minister of State Prime Minister's Office -- Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disability.

Dr Chana takes over from Prof Joyce Ndalichako who now becomes the Minister of State in The President's Office -- Public Service Management and Good Governance.

Innocent Bashungwa has been moved from the Culture, Arts and Sports minister and will now be the Minister of State in the President’s Office, Regional Administration and Local Government.

Mohammed Mchengerwa succeeds Bashungwa at Culture ministry.

Dr Dorothy Gwajima was named minister dealing with Gender and Social Welfare.

Hussein Bashe now becomes minister of Agriculture with Anthony Mavunde as his deputy, while Prof Adolf Mkenda now becomes minister of Education, Science and Technology.

The newly formed Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry will be headed by Dr Ashatu Kijaji with Exaud Kigahe as her deputy.

Dr Anjelina Mabula succeeds William Lukuvi at the Land, Housing and Settlements Development ministry whereas Jenister Mhagama has been moved to the President’s Office Good Governance and Public Services.

Moving from Home Affairs Ministry, George Simbachawene will now head the Legal and Constitution Affairs ministry.

In the new changes, Jumanne Sagini has been appointed as deputy minister of Home Affairs whereas Stephen Kiruswa was named as deputy minister of Minerals and Atupele Mwakibete deputy minister Transportation.

In another development Khamis Hamza Chilo has been appointed deputy minister at the Vice President’s Office -- Union Affairs and Environment. Prior to the new posting, he was deputy minister of Home Affairs ministry.

Mr Hamad Chande has been appointed deputy minister of Finance and Planning.

The head of the ministries of Finance, Defence, Energy, Tourism, and Foreign Affairs remained unchanged.

“All the appointees will be sworn in on January 10, at the State House Chamwino, Dodoma,” said Amb Kattanga.