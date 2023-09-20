Kenya's President Ruto meets Ukraine's Zelenskyy

By LUKE ANAMI More by this Author

Kenya's President William Ruto on Tuesday met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, US.

Dr Ruto pledged to support Ukraine during the war crisis following its invasion by Russia.

“You have demonstrated a lot of resilience and we know it's been difficult for the people of Ukraine, they're strong and that you have our support,” said Ruto.

“As I told you my brother, we believe in a wild order based on rules. And the delegation from our continent when they came to Japan visited you to move on with all the things that we have to do,” he added.

Zelenskyy on his part thanked Kenya for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. He extended an invite to Ruto to visit Ukraine.

“Thank you for supporting our people and our country. I would like to invite you and your team to visit Ukraine at your convenience. We have many topics to discuss. Support in such a difficult time of war is important to us. We need to be strong and hear your voices of support," the President said.

The leaders discussed preparations for the next meeting on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula at the level of advisors.

The parties also discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit at the level of state leaders.

Ruto also took the opportunity to discuss the grain situation in Kenya and what specific steps to take to establish grain hubs in Kenya.

In turn, Zelenskyy informed Ruto about the functioning of an alternative route for the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, as well as the work on creating other export routes.

The two leaders emphasized the importance of stable supply of Ukrainian agricultural products to the region.

They also discussed security cooperation between Ukraine and Kenya.

In his speech during the UNGA, the Ukrainian president warned Russia against ‘weaponizing essentials like food and energy” not only against Ukraine, but against the rest of the World.

“The goal of the present war against Ukraine is to turn our land, our people, our lives, our resources into a weapon against you, against the international rules-based order,” Zelensky told the assembled leaders.

“Ukraine will never give up its role as a guarantor of global food security. Nobody expected from us that we could press the Russian fleet out of our Black Sea waters, providing more room for the Black Sea Grain Initiative as well as humanitarian initiative – Grain from Ukraine. And the results are truly remarkable.”

He said despite the war, Ukrainian grain had reached Africa including Kenya among other countries and called on other world leaders to ensure there's enough food supply worldwide.

“Ukraine food exports have reached the shores of Algeria, Djibouti, Egypt, Kenya, Libya, Lebanon, Morocco, Somalia, Tunisia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Iraq, Oman, Pakistan, Türkiye, Yemen, and others.”