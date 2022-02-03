Kenya's President Kenyatta invites African leaders to attend Nairobi infrastructure event

By PSCU More by this Author

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta has invited African leaders to attend the seventh Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (Pida) week in Nairobi from February 28 to March 2, 2022.

President Kenyatta, who is also a member of "The New Partnership for Africa's Development" (Nepad) Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee, said the Pida week provides an opportunity for stakeholders to review and reflect on the progress in the implementation of infrastructure programmes across the continent.

The Head of State spoke on Wednesday evening when he attended a closed-door 39th Session of Nepad Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee meeting.

Other African Heads of State including DRC President Félix Tshisekedi, the current Chairman of the African Union, also attended the meeting chaired by Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame.

President Kenyatta pointed out that the Nairobi infrastructure event will also enable participants to discuss ways of overcoming challenges, share lessons and advance possible solutions geared towards improving infrastructure development in the continent.

He added that during the Pida week, Kenya will showcase its infrastructure development projects within the country and beyond including the Lamu Port, South Sudan, Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) Corridor Programme.

Major milestone

At the meeting also attended by Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua, National Treasury CS Ukur Yatani and Nepad/African Peer Review Mechanism CEO Ambassador Samori Okiya, President Kenyatta congratulated Ms Nardos Bekele-Thomas for being appointed the new African Union Development Agency (Auda)-Nepad Chief Executive Officer.

He observed that the appointment of the new CEO was a major milestone as it injects fresh impetus in the Auda-Nepad, expressing optimism that the organisation will continue operating with vibrancy towards achieving its goals.

He also praised outgoing CEO Dr Ibrahim Mayaki for steering Auda-Nepad to greater success.

Nepad bureau

During the meeting, it was agreed that the current Nepad bureau will continue to serve for one year under the leadership of President Kagame.

The President appreciated the support accorded to Kenya by Auda-Nepad member states, saying he was proud that during the last 10 years Kenya has made substantial contribution to the organisation’s achievements.

African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat also spoke at the meeting that discussed the 2021 Auda-Nepad activity report among other development matters of interest to the continent.

Auda-Nepad is a development agency of the African Union established to coordinate and execute priority regional and continental development projects towards the accelerated realisation of Agenda 2063, which is Africa’s vision and action plan.