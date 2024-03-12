President Kagame agrees to meet with Tshisekedi over eastern DRC conflict

By XINHUA More by this Author

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame is open to a meeting with President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Felix Tshisekedi to discuss the ongoing crisis in eastern DRC, with the date and location yet to be determined.

The willingness for dialogue was revealed during Kagame's visit to Luanda, Angola's capital, on Monday, where he met with Angolan President Joao Lourenco. Angolan Foreign Affairs Minister Tete Antonio announced the development after the meeting between the two leaders.

According to Antonio, both Rwanda and the DRC have agreed to the principle of holding the meeting, with ministerial delegations from both sides working toward this goal.

Kagame's trip to Angola follows Tshisekedi's visit at the end of February, during which it was announced that Tshisekedi had agreed to meet with his Rwandan counterpart.

Lourenco, acting as the mediator appointed by the African Union, has been facilitating the meeting between the two leaders, although specific dates have not yet been mentioned.

The mediation efforts stem from the need to address the recent escalation of conflicts in the Eastern DRC, particularly involving the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels, and to restore relations between the DRC and Rwanda.

The DRC has accused Rwanda of backing M23 rebels, an accusation rejected by Kigali. The rebel group, which resurfaced in late 2021, has triggered conflicts and humanitarian crises and seized major strongholds on Congolese soil.