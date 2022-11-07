Precision Air crash: Kenyans among 19 killed in Tanzania

By THE CITIZEN More by this Author

Tanzanian authorities have released the names of the 19 people who lost their lives in the Precision Air plane crash that occurred on Sunday, November 6.

The list includes two Kenyans, one of who was the co-pilot of the ill-fated plane.

Below is the list released by Tanzanian authorities:

1. Buruhani Bubaga – Captain

2. Peter Odhiambo - First Officer

3. Atulinde Biteya

4. Aneth Biteya

5. Neema Faraja

6. Hanifa Hamza

7. Aneth Kaaya

8. Victor Laurean

9. Said Malat Lyangana

10. Iman Paul

11. Faraji Yusuph

12. Sauli Epimark

13. Zacharia Mlacha

14. Eunice Ndirangu

15. Mtani Njegere

16. Zaituni Shillah

17. Dr Alice Simwinga

18. A catholic nun whose name was yet to be identified

19. Name was not identified

The plane, PW 494 -5H-PWF, was flying from Dar es Salaam through Bukoba to Mwanza with 43 passengers and crew on board, when it plunged into Lake Victoria in the early hours of Sunday.

It was preparing to land at Bukoba Airport when the crash happened.

Witness account

The cause of the crash is still unknown. However, a witness who was on the plane said all was well between Dar and and Mwanza until they approached Bukoba where the weather was rough.

“As we approached Bukoba, the pilot alerted us that the weather was not fine and that it was raining heavily so we went past Bukoba towards the border with Uganda before we could turn back,” said Mr Richard Komba.

According to him on return they were alerted that in the event that the weather was still not good, the captain would be left with no choice but to go back to Mwanza.

“Soon we began our descent on Bukoba Airport, there was so much turbulence and it was still raining heavily and soon without any warning we found ourselves in the water,” said Mr Komba.

He says that with the plunge soon water started spilling into the aircraft and he was lucky to have been at the back.

“We had a cabin crew with us who helped us open the emergence exit and soon we found ourselves outside the aircraft.”

Mourning, burials

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, who visited the site yesterday, will lead mourners in paying final respects to the deceased.

The funeral services will be held at the Kaitaba Stadium from 10am today and will be conducted by Muslim and Christian religious leaders.

Mr Majaliwa, who is representing President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has ordered an investigation into the crash.