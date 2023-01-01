New Year tragedy: Nine die in Uganda shopping mall stampede

By DAILY MONITOR More by this Author

At least nine people were killed during a stampede at Freedom City Mall in Kampala, Uganda, as revellers ushered in the New Year during festivities, police have said.

After fireworks, a stampede ensued resulting in the instant deaths of five people and injuries to several others.

“It is alleged that the incident occurred at midnight when the event's emcee encouraged attendees to go outside and watch the fireworks display. After the display ended, a stampede ensued resulting into the instant deaths of five people,” Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson ASP Luke Owoyesigyire said on January 1, 2023.

Additionally, ASP Owoyesigyire disclosed that emergency responders transported several casualties to a hospital where a total of nine fatalities were confirmed following the crowd crush.

Several children were among those crushed to death in the new year festivities.

“The Katwe Territorial Police are investigating an incident of rush and neglect that occurred at a New Year's Eve event at the Freedom City Mall Namasuba," ASP Owoyesigyire said.

The bodies were transferred to City Mortuary Mulago, he added.