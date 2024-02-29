Monusco withdrawal from DRC begins, transfers Kamanyola base

By REUTERS More by this Author

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), known as Monusco, initiated its withdrawal from the country after 25 years by transferring the base of Kamanyola in the country's far east to Congolese authorities on Wednesday.

Established in 2005, the Kamanyola base was tasked with protecting civilians and maintaining security in the Eastern South Kivu Province.

At a handover ceremony, Monusco Chief Bintou Keita expressed hopes that the transfer would set a precedent for the mission's disengagement process.

Read: DRC: Withdrawal of UN peacekeepers begins

According to Monusco, the transfer marks one of the initial steps in its disengagement from South Kivu. Keita reiterated the commitment to work jointly with Congolese authorities for an orderly and responsible withdrawal.

Monusco has approximately 15,000 peacekeepers and operates in the troubled provinces of South Kivu, North Kivu, and Ituri.

Advertisement

The withdrawal plan, established by the DRC and the UN, entails a complete withdrawal of military and police components from South Kivu by April 30, with the civilian component following suit by June 30.