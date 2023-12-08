Mixed reactions as UN lifts arms ban on Somalia after joining EAC

Summary
- Al Shabaab remains banned from purchasing or accessing weapons on the international market, and countries must work together to ensure no violations.
- Just a week after Somalia had been formally admitted into the EAC, the arms embargo lifting generated a celebration in Mogadishu.
- Somaliland is yet to be accepted internationally as an independent state, even though it runs its own government, military, currency and central bank.
- In the past, Kenya has been among countries that sought tougher sanctions on Al Shabaab, including having them listed in the same regime as Al Qaeda.
Somalia’s entry into the East African Community (EAC) as well as promising domestic reforms helped earn the country a lifting of an arms embargo imposed 31 years ago.
