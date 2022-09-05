Raila Odinga and Martha Karua: We accept, but disagree with Supreme Court verdict

By MERCY CHELANGAT More by this Author

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua have said they disagree with the findings of the Supreme Court that has thrown out its petition and upheld the win of President-elect William Ruto.

In a statement issued an hour after the verdict was read, Mr Odinga expressed his disappointment with the judges' decision.

"Our lawyers proffered irrefutable evidence and the facts were on our side. Unfortunately, the judges saw it otherwise," he said.

We have always stood for the the rule of law and the constitution.



In this regard, we respect the opinion of the court although we vehemently disagree with their decision today. pic.twitter.com/WfOQrtsnpe — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) September 5, 2022

The coalition had previously promised that it will accept the verdict of the Supreme Court, adding that they went there to seek the truth.

In a tweet posted just moments after the court's decision upholding Dr Ruto's win, Ms Karua said:

The court has spoken. I respect but disagree with the findings . — Martha Karua SC (@MarthaKarua) September 5, 2022

Supreme Court decision

The seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice Martha Koome unanimously threw out a petition by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition candidate Raila Odinga, who argued that the declaration of Dr Ruto as President-elect was null and void.

While issuing the judgement Monday, CJ Koome said the court is not persuaded that the technology used by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) while conducting the election failed the test, and that there was no credible evidence showing that there was interference of forms during transmission.

“No credible evidence meeting standard of proof was adduced by petitioners. Scrutiny report did not reveal any security breaches of the IEBC systems. We are satisfied that the inconsistencies and inaccuracies identified during the audit were addressed,” said the Chief Justice.

Read the full story on the court's verdict here.