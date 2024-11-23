Madobe jolts Mogadishu with unilateral bid for another term

Ahmed Islam Mohamed Madobe was once a useful warlord, who led a moderate militia against the Al-Shabaab. At one point, he teamed up with the Kenya Defence Forces during Operation Linda Nchi, helping to chase the militants out of town. Then he became a politician.

Some 13 years later, his political bid for a third term as Jubbaland President is raising eyebrows, and anger among rivals and in Mogadishu, where the Federal Government of Somalia is based.

The fate of his decision could be known on November 25, when Jubbaland supposedly holds a presidential election for the state. There is a problem there.

Against the will of the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), the administration of the Jubbaland, one of the five Federal Member States (FMS) of Somalia, formed a 7-member Independent Board and Electoral Committee, on November 10.

The move was for the state to arrange a presidential election despite the FGS wanting all FMSs, except Puntland to hold their elections next year, 2025. The idea is to ensure all states from now on can have a regular electoral calendar.

Mogadishu is completely opposed to Jubbaland authority, defying the guideline to synchronise elections, particularly in the defiance of the regional government’s long-term ruler Madobe.

Somalia’s Interior ministry issued a statement on November 11, labeling the decision to hold a unilateral election by Jubbaland as “illegitimate.”

“Such illegitimate act can create political, security and economic crisis that can divide the Jubbaland society,” said the Interior ministry.

The problem started in May 2023, when Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud convened a National Consultative Council (NCC) summit in Mogadishu.

All the leaders of the member states participated in the NCC meeting except Puntland, an authority in the northeastern Somalia, that opted to stay away from such meetings because of an unsolved difference with the FGS, particularly a marked policy disparity between Somali President Mohamud and Puntland leader Said Abdullahi Deni. The two once competed for the FGS presidency in 2022.

After three days meeting, the NCC issued a communiqué on May 27, 2023, indicating that the FGS and FMS plus the Governorate of Banadir Region (Mogadishu) had agreed on many points including a unified election calendar. Jubbaland was party to the communiqué..

However, when on October 2, President Mohamud convened another NCC summit in the capital without any of the planned election milestones implemented, Jubbaland President Madobe got annoyed, left the Mogadishu meeting and returned to Kismayu.

Mr Madobe was upset by the election synchronisation which would mean term of the FMS, especially Hirshabelle, South West, Jubbaland and Galmudug administrations be extended.

On October 8, Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre addressed the nation, promising that the NCC summit will continue, hinting that the Jubbaland leader will rejoin.

Although not officially announced, The EastAfrican later learnt that the Somali government asked the Kenyan government who maintain peacekeepers in Jubbaland as part of the African Union Transition Mission (Atmis) to mediate.

Madobe would later meet with Kenyan President William Ruto in Eldoret in the last week of October. But sources indicated no success came from that meeting and hence Madobe wouldn’t return to the NCC.

Nevertheless, mediation efforts have continued, with Kenya sending to Mogadishu a high-powered delegation to deescalate the tension in the early weeks of November.

Former Igad Secretary General Mahboub Maalim, Wajir County Senator Abdirahman Ali Hassan Olow and former Igad Special Envoy for Somalia Mohamed Abdi Affey, who previously held talks in Kismayu, met with PM Barre on November 14.

Though no official statement came to light, the attempt seemed unsuccessful as tit-for-tat continued between the FGS and the leadership of Jubbaland State as the latter looked increasingly defiant of coming back to the NCC meetings and refraining from holding its own indirect elections.

The crisis hit the ceiling when Mr Barre angrily reacted against the Jubbaland’s move to finally assemble of parliamentarians through the traditional clan leaders on November 19, and scheduling an election for November 25.

The prospect of hand-picked regional MPs and obvious chance of Madobe being re-elected as Jubbaland leader wobbled the core programme of the FGS regarding universal suffrage of elections and addressing an audience in Mogadishu on Monday this week, Barre accused Jubbaland President of violating term limits.

“Ahmed Madobe lacks the legality to hold the Jubbaland election. This is illegal, and an illegal act cannot produce a legitimate result,” Barre stated, quoting a Somali proverb "hal booli ah, nirig xalaal ah ma dhasho" (an illegally obtained female camel cannot bear a legitimate calf).

The exclamation was to scare Madobe from being re-elected for a third time since 2011 when Kenyan troops helped his militias to uproot Al-Shabaab rulers from the coastal town of Kismayu, which led to formation of Jubbaland composed of Somalia’s three most southern regions including Gedo, Lower Jubba and Middle Jubba.

Barre accused Madobe of pursuing personal interests contrary to the Somali national agenda and violating previously signed agreements, accords the Jubbaland leader dismissed to have signed. The FGS’s premier clearly referred to the NCC’s communiqué on May 27, 2023.

Jubbland says it is staying away from NCC because it is not an inclusive organ, citing absence of Puntland State and SSC-Khatumo, an authority that split from Somaliland and is directly administered by Mogadishu.

The FGS’s leadership, especially President Mohamud and PM Barre, is irritated by the Jubbaland Electoral and Boundaries Commission clearing the assembly of the parliamentarians and set to hold presidential election by 25th of November.

Experts have argued the situation in Jubbaland will need closer monitoring, as a collapse there could hurt the war on al-Shabaab and the ultimate rebuilding of the Somali polity.

“With tensions rising, there is an urgent need for intervention to prevent the collapse of law and order in the region,” said Idd Bedel Mohamed, a former Somali diplomat and now Chair of the US-Somalia Business Council, a trade lobby.

“Prompt action is essential to uphold peace and stability in Somalia and across the broader Horn of Africa,” the former diplomat stated.

Madobe has faced opposition from rivals, who argue he shouldn’t be running again.

Abdi Ali Raghe, a political figure and one of those who had declared interest in the race, said both the law and legacy are against Madobe.

“The incumbent has forgotten to bring clans and people together and completely forgotten the issue of inclusivity,” he told The EastAfrican.

“The more we bring clans together the more people feel secure. Building institutions that can deliver to people is one of my great visions,” he said.

According to Article 70 of the Jubaland Constitution, a president is limited to two terms. Madobe, however, contends that a constitutional amendment in June 2024 permits his candidacy, but critics argue that the amendment was enacted by a parliament whose mandate had expired in August 2023, rendering it invalid.

Raghe said Madobe’s failure to eliminate al Shabaab has meant that communities still live in fear, something that could compel them to seek change. The election will first need to be free and fair, however.

On Wednesday, President Mohamud called on the Government of the United Kingdom to decisively act against ‘spoilers’ of his vision for one-person, one-vote elections in Somalia.

Coincidentally, Somalia’s International Partners (IP) issued joint press statement on Wednesday, urging de-escalation of FGS-Jubbaland dispute.

Signatories included African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Belgium, Djibouti, European Union (EU) Delegation, Finland, Germany, and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Italy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), League of Arab States (LAS), Qatar, Russian Federation, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and United Nations.

“Jubbaland State is urged to return to the NCC for an open discussion of all outstanding issues, and to restore ties with the FGS,” the IP’s statement indicated.