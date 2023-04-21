Dozens of Ugandan ministers to face trial over iron sheets theft

By AFP More by this Author

Uganda's government spokesman on Thursday said dozens of ministers and legislators face prosecution over the alleged theft of roofing materials for the poor in a scandal that has outraged graft-weary citizens.

A third minister was on Wednesday charged with stealing thousands of metal roofing sheets destined for housing in the isolated and impoverished border region of Karamoja in the country's northwest.

She was among 26 ministers and 31 legislators named in connection with the case, which unusually for a corruption scandal involving high-profile figures has drawn an earnest response from the country’s government.

"This is unprecedented in the history of the NRM (National Resistance Movement) administration," said Ugandan government spokesman Ofwono Opondo, using the acronym of the party that has ruled the nation since 1986.

He said the 26 ministers including the country’s vice president and prime minister, were facing criminal prosecution for corruption along with 30 members of parliament.

Police said a 57th official, the speaker of parliament, had also been named.

"All the said ministers and the MPs are connected to the diversion of iron sheets meant for Karamoja and as directed by the president, all must be taken to courts and answer the charges if found culpable," Opondo told AFP.

Uganda’s State Minister for Karamoja Affairs Agnes Nandutu on Wednesday was remanded in prison until May 3 when she will again face court.

Nandutu, a former barmaid and journalist, was arraigned in court a day after turning herself in to police.

Uganda’s Minister for Karamoja Affairs Mary Goretti Kitutu and State Finance Minister Amos Lugoloobi, have already appeared before court.

Kitutu was released on bail while Lugoloobi won bail on medical grounds.

The scandal caused significant public outcry even in a country where government corruption is endemic, and it is rare for one let alone many senior officials to face prosecution for graft.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni who has ruled with an iron fist since taking power 37 years ago, has personally assured that all those involved will be handled appropriately.

The sheets of corrugated iron roofing were earmarked for low-cost housing in Karamoja, an underdeveloped and lawless region bordering Kenya and South Sudan.