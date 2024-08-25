Landslide kills 10 people in northern Ethiopia

By XINHUA More by this Author

Ten people were killed Saturday in a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Northern Ethiopia, a local official said.

The deadly landslide, which occurred in Telemet District, Amhara State, left 10 people dead and injured eight others, said Tesfaye Workneh, head of the government communication office of the district, in a statement.

Workneh said so far, the dead bodies of four people had been retrieved as locals and rescue teams continued searching for the six others missing.

The landslide also killed 35 heads of cattle and caused damage to crops standing on 30 hectares of land, he said Saturday.

According to the official, 480 households with a total of 2,400 family members have been subjected to displacement due to the latest landslide in the country.

The official warned of possible risk of floods and landslides in surrounding areas and urged residents to take precautions.

The deadly landslide occurred as Ethiopia is in the midst of a rainy season, which started in July and is expected to last until mid-September.

Similar deadly landslides occurred in Southern Ethiopia early this month and late last month due to heavy rainfall, killing over 250 people.