Landslide kills 13 in southern Ethiopia

Thirteen people were killed Monday in a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Southern Ethiopia, a local official has said.

The catastrophic landslide, which occurred in the Kawo Koisha District in Ethiopia's southern regional state, claimed the lives of 13 people and displaced 305 others, Mesfin Thomas, head of the local communication department, said in a statement on Monday.

Thomas said the death toll could rise further as the search operation continues, with the number of people still unaccounted for remaining unknown.

"Children are among the dead," said Thomas, noting that the local administration has evacuated hundreds of people from the area as a precaution and in anticipation of yet another landslide.

The latest landslide occurred not far from Gofa Zone in Southern Ethiopia, where a similar disaster killed 257 people not long ago.

Late Monday, the regional state issued a statement, warning of possible risk of floods and landslides in the area and urging residents to take precautions.