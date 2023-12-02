Advertisement

Kiir’s plate at EAC full as critics keenly watch his moves

Saturday December 02 2023
SAlva kiir

President Salva Kiir (C) flanked by his political nemesis Dr Riek Machar (R) during a past press briefing in Juba, South Sudan. PHOTO | AFP

By LUKE ANAMI
By FRED OLUOCH

Arriving back home from the 23rd Summit of the Heads of State of the East African Community (EAC) in Arusha, South Sudan President Salva Kiir was warmly received by jubilant countrymen and women at the Juba International Airport on November 25.

The hero’s welcome was courtesy of his newly acquired hat – that of the EAC Summit chair – which was passed on to him by Burundi’s Evariste Ndayishimiye after a year of drama, new trade barriers, and the admission of an extra partner state.

The South Sudanese took over the mantle at an interesting time when he was admitting the bloc’s eighth member, Somalia, whose entry has divided opinion across the region.

