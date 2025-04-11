Draining the swamp: Kiir adopts usual tools to checkmate archrival Machar

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir may have found a perfect opportunity to strand his old rival Riek Machar.

The emerging wrangles in Machar’s party, Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO) have presented President Kiir with a chance to finally cut off the man he was forced to share power with for the sake of peace.

This week, Western powers revisited the call for Machar’s release from house arrest.

The embassies of France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the Delegation of the European Union said they were concerned with continued “politically driven violence in South Sudan, repeated violations of the ceasefire, and the absence of visible efforts by the transitional government to restore and maintain peace.”

They called for “the release of political detainees to permit the immediate resumption of direct dialogue among leaders of all parties, including President Kiir and First Vice-President Machar.”

Yet there are signs that Kiir is no longer interested in sharing power with Machar under the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan mediated by Igad.

Juba has already postponed the 40th session of the Revitalised Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC), an occasion where parties review progress on transition including reforms necessary to create a stable polity.

Western partners said on Thursday that unilateral actions were a risk to the 2018 deal. But something else helped Kiir: the wrangles in SPLM-IO.

A splinter group in Machar’s party announced on Wednesday they had replaced him as party leader, and Minister for Peacebuilding, Stephen Par Kuol named interim chairman.

The provisions of the 2018 Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) do not give room for President Kiir to unilaterally sack Dr Machar. He needs the party itself to change its leadership.

The splinter group gathered under the party’s National Liberation Council and also named Federal Affairs Minister Losuba Wongo as Kuol’s deputy, replacing Gen Nathaniel Oyet Pierino, the First Deputy Speaker and Agok Makur as the Secretary General in the interim structure.

Mr Pierino was quick to dismiss the alleged change of guard, suggesting instead that the meeting by Mr Kuol and his allies was part of a conspiracy by the Kiir government and its political and security apparatus to get rid of Dr Machar.

“While the members of SPLM-IO currently in Juba are acting under duress to save their skin, we are also aware that some have fallen cheaply for the prospect and promises of positions that would accrue out of this treachery,” said Mr Pierino in a press release.

Pierino’s whereabouts are unknown, as he is said to have fled the country despite calling himself the acting chairman while Dr Machar is in detention.

Mr Kuol maintained that his group took the action because Dr Machar remains in detention while the implementation of the R-ARCSS must continue.

“Our chairman remains Dr Riek Machar Teny until the next convention. We have resolved a leadership crisis caused by his detention and the desertion of other leaders,” he said.

He called for Dr Machar’s immediate release and an end to military clashes between government forces and SPLM-IO fighters in Nassir, Upper Nile State.

This is not the first time a coup in SPLM-IO profited Kiir. In 2016, when the then chief negotiator of SPLM-IO, Taban Deng Gai claimed to have replaced Dr Machar as the leader of the movement, he was rewarded with the position of the vice-president.

Dr Machar had fled to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with a few of his aides after a fierce fighting broke out in Juba between his forces and those of President Kiir.

That fighting killed the 2015 peace agreement Igad had earlier mediated but Dr Machar remained the undisputed SPLM-IO leader.

Under Chapter 1.5 (2) of R-ARCSS that provides for the Structure of the Executive of the Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGoNU), Dr Machar is mentioned by name. It says: “The Chairman of SPLM/A-IO Dr Riek Machar Teny shall assume the position of the First Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan”.

This means President Kiir has no power to remove Dr Machar from his position as the first vice-president, unless full membership of the SPLM-IO Political Bureau (28) meets and agrees by consensus to remove the chairman and recommend another name to the president.

The Political Bureau is the highest executive organ of the SPLM-IO and is superior to the National Liberation Council, which is the highest legislative and policy-making organ of the movement.

But President Kiir is free to shuffle his three vice-presidents from his Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Government (SPLM-IG) without reference to any of the signatory parties.

Given the political tensions, however, the 2018 peace deal would die were Kiir to sack Machar and appoint another SPLM-IO leader.