Kenyan ministers resign to join active politics

Two Kenyan ministers resigned on Tuesday to pursue political interests ahead of the August 2022 General Election.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter wants to vie for Kericho County governor while his Petroleum counterpart John Munyes has expressed interest in the Turkana County governor race.

Addressing the press at his office, Mr Keter said that in line with a circular issued by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, he has left office to formally concentrate on his quest to be a governor.

Mr Keter thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for appointing him to serve in his cabinet since 2015.

"I want to thank my teams at both the Ministry of Energy for the great milestones and the Ministry of Devolution for the good work and support they have extended to me," he said.

Meanwhile, Kenya's Court of Appeal on Tuesday ruled that public officers eying political seats in the forthcoming General Election have until February 9 to resign.

The court said provisions of the law that requires civil servants seeking elective seats to leave office, are not hollow. “The importance of political neutrality and impartiality of public officers during the term of employment cannot be overemphasised,” the court said.

The judgment is an endorsement to the directive issued by the electoral agency requiring the civil servants eyeing political seats to leave office six months to the date of the General Election.

Additional reporting by Joseph Wangui.