Kenya writes to EAC recalling Secretariat head Peter Mathuki

By LUKE ANAMI More by this Author

Kenya has officially initiated the process to recall Peter Mathuki from his posting as the Secretary-General of the East African Community (EAC) Secretariat.

In an official letter written and addressed to the chairperson of the EAC Council of Ministers Deng Alor Kuol, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for EAC Peninah Malonza has posted a notice of withdrawal of Dr Mathuki.

The Secretary-General was last week nominated as Kenya’s ambassador to Russia in President William Ruto’s recent foreign service changes.

It was a surprise move as Dr Mathuki, appointed to the post in 2021 on recommendation by President Uhuru Kenyatta, was yet to complete his five-year term, which was due to end in 2026.

“Kenya hereby gives notice of withdrawal of Dr Peter Mutuku Mathuki as the secretary-general, from the date to be determined by the summit of heads of State,” said Ms Malonza in a letter dated March 15 and copied to all partner states.

“This has been occasioned by his nomination on 8th March 2024 for appointment as the ambassador of Kenya to Moscow, Russia by the President. He is now to serve the Republic in a different capacity.”

Advertisement

Read: EAC boss Mathuki named Kenya’s envoy to Russia

Ms Malonza further informed the EAC ministers that the President had in his place nominated Dr Mathuki’s replacement.

“Consequently, Kenya hereby nominates Ms Caroline Mwende Mueke for appointment as the new secretary-general by the summit.”

The Kenyan government requested Mr Kuol to initiate a summit meeting soon to consider the changes.

“The purpose of this letter is, therefore, to request you to direct the Secretariat to convene an extraordinary meeting of the Council to consider the notice of withdrawal,” said Ms Malonza.

“Submit a request to the chair of the summit to convene an extraordinary meeting of the summit to consider the notice of withdrawal and the appointment of the new nominee to the position of the secretary-general.”

Impeachment

Dr Mathuki's recall came as an impeachment campaign against him had begun at the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala), currently sitting in Nairobi.

The impeachment bid relates to queries around alleged irregularities in the expenditure of some $6 million. The allegations, sources said, arose from people close to his office: four individuals — including two Kenyans — complained to one MP.

A section of MPs accused Dr Mathuki of failure to adhere to the EAC budget rules and procedures of appropriation of budgeted funds, including from donors.

The allegations at the Arusha-headquartered institution made his continued stay at the helm of the regional bloc’s Secretariat untenable.

Read: Why EAC boss Peter Mathuki has to go

Eala lawmakers directly asked President Ruto, who was present for the opening of their sessions in Nairobi, to fire the secretary-general.

Uganda Eala legislator Musamali Mwasa Paul during the debate on President Ruto’s speech said member countries should deploy to the EAC Secretariat competent people who are “ideologically oriented and clear about the mission and vision of the East African integration agenda”.

In a thinly veiled attack on the EAC secretary-general, he wondered why Kenya, famous for its human resources globally, would nominate the current SG.

“It is not too late to liberate the East African Community. The secretary-general you gave us from Kenya, I was wondering, is this the best export Kenya could send to the Community?” Denis Namara, another Eala MP for Uganda posed.

Read: Lawyers challenge EAC boss’s removal