Besieged Peter Mathuki nominated diplomat to Russia

Kenya's President William Ruto on Friday recalled East African Community Secretary-General Peter Mathuki and named him among the country’s new diplomats to be posted abroad.

Dr Mathuki may see this as a moment to sigh with relief for dodging a bullet, as an impeachment campaign against him had begun at the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala), currently sitting in Nairobi.

Diplomatic sources told The EastAfrican on Friday that Dr Mathuki was expected to resign from his position anytime now, ending his stint at the regional bloc and hopefully attempts to nail him on the cross at Eala. By Friday evening, he was attending an official meeting in Addis Ababa, representing the EAC.

It was a culmination of a week of frantic efforts.

