Kenya’s strategic shift to regional defence, security diplomacy

Kenya has increasingly turned to regional defence diplomacy as a strategic approach to securing its borders, fostering regional stability, and positioning itself as a key player in regional security affairs.

With persistent threats from terrorism, cross-border conflicts, and political instability in neighbouring countries, Nairobi is keen on military engagement and partnerships with regional allies in maintaining national and regional security.

Kenya’s Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF) General Charles Kahariri and the Director -General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) Noordin Haji have revealed the role of the security agencies in solving regional conflicts.

“The fact is that we must take care of our neighbours to avoid any ripple effects and to enhance security and stability of our country,” the CDF said.

“Of late I have been finding myself involved in the diplomatic issues surrounding the DR Congo initiatives.

“As our president is the chairman of the EAC, his efforts to bring together Sadc and EAC, I find myself as the chair of region’s CDFs as we are supposed to help advise our principals on the best approaches to ensure a lasting peace there - a ceasefire that can be verified and monitored,” General Kahariri said during his keynote address at the National Intelligence and Research University on Thursday.

Mr Haji noted that Kenya is surrounded by states grappling with conflicts, and tense inter-state relations resulting in disrupted trade, influx of migrants and cross-border crimes that need close security action.

“We cannot afford to remain passive observers; instead, we must take the lead in supporting our neighbouring countries, building their capacities to address and mitigate the risks of instability,” the NIS boss said.

The instability of Kenya’s neighbours, he noted, directly impacts the country’s own safety and prosperity.

“We have to commit ourselves to this critical endeavour, for when we bolster the foundations of security across the region, we lay the groundwork for a peaceful and prosperous future for all,” he added.

General Kahariri said that in his role as the chairman of the region’s CDF’s, “I find myself doing a lot of defence diplomacy here and there.”

“These challenges, including those in the DR Congo will not have a military solution but through peaceful means,” he said.

Kenya’s involvement in peacekeeping missions, counterterrorism efforts, and defence agreements within the East African Community (EAC) and African Union (AU) frameworks underscores its commitment to regional stability.

Beyond counter-terrorism, Kenya’s defence diplomacy extends to peacekeeping and conflict resolution efforts in the Great Lakes region.

The country has played a mediating role in conflicts in South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and Sudan, often deploying troops as part of international peacekeeping missions.

By actively engaging in these missions, Kenya not only contributes to regional stability but also enhances its international diplomatic standing, demonstrating its capacity to lead and influence security matters in Africa.

The persistent threat of terrorism, Kenya’s security chiefs say, is one of the factors that has influenced diplomatic actions at certain times.

“Our great republic, is surrounded by states grappling with conflicts, and tense inter-state relations resulting in disrupted trade, an influx of migrants, and cross-border crimes.

“In Ethiopia, the intensified conflicts in Oromia, Amhara and Tigray regions, have heightened the risk of fragmentation of the country. Of concern, is the protracted Oromo Liberation Army (Ola),” Mr Haji noted.

The looming resurgence of conflicts in Tigray region, he noted, further risks igniting inter-state war between Ethiopia and Eritrea, which could compound the already dire instability in the Horn of Africa, hence need for peaceful solutions.

“Kenya continues to support resolution of these conflicts in Ethiopia. This exemplified by Kenya’s role in Pretoria Peace deal in November 2022 as well as collaborating with Ethiopian security teams to address transnational crimes challenges along the common border,” he said.

In South Sudan, Mr Haji noted that the renewed hostilities between the armed factions affiliated to SPLM-in-Government and SPLM-in-Opposition with aggravated tensions and insecurity in many parts of the country is also a cause for concern.

“This continues to elicit fears of a renewed refugee outflow which could have adverse implications on Kenya. Our involvement in South Sudan’s peace process is notable, with ongoing Tumaini Peace Process being the latest of such efforts.”

In the case of rising tension in South Sudan, already president William Ruto has dispatched opposition chief Raila Odinga as Kenya’s special envoy.

Mr Odinga flew to Juba on Friday morning to meet with South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and his rival Riek Machar, who was placed under house arrest this week, escalating tensions.

He will press for de-escalation.

President Ruto said on Thursday he would send a special envoy, whom he didn’t name, but said the decision was taken after consultations with South Sudan’s neighbours and peacekeepers, Uganda and Ethiopia.