Kenyan schools reopen amid disruption of calendar due to elections

Schools in Kenya re-opened on Thursday following a nationwide two-week break to allow for the country's general elections.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha had ordered schools closed on August 2, 2022 as the country prepared for the August 9 General Election. Many schools were used as polling stations.

Students on August 17, 2022 wait to board a bus in Mombasa headed to Kendu Bay, western Kenya, in readiness for the August 18 reopening of schools. PHOTO | KEVN ODIT | NMG

The learning institutions were to reopen on August 11, but the resumption date was postponed twice--first to August 15 then again to August 18--as the the country awaited the announcement of the presidential results.

On Monday, August 15, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced William Ruto as the winner of the presidential election.

In Nairobi, students and parents were seen at various bus stations as the students returned to school.