Kenya in anti-Houthi coalition, seeking to protect own interests

Kenya says it is staying in the US-led international coalition to beat back the Yemeni Houthi rebels, committing to a cause that guarantees certain US goodies but is also fraught with risks.

On a tour of Washington this week, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Defence Aden Duale said Nairobi will continue playing on the side of the US when it comes to counter-terrorism and marine navigation safety.

And as shippers warned the cost of shipping to Mombasa might rise to rise following the increasing insecurity from Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea, Kenya sustained its impression as the only Horn of Africa country to venture into the crisis.

