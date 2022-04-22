Kenya's third president Mwai Kibaki dies aged 90 - VIDEO

By VALERIE KOGA More by this Author

Kenya’s third President Mwai Kibaki has died aged 90, President Uhuru Kenyatta confirmed on Friday.

President Kenyatta announced that the the "Nation will observe a period of national mourning from today until sunset of the day of his interment" and ordered that the Kenyan flag be flown at half-mast during the mourning period.

The flag will be flown at half-mast at State House and all Kenyan Diplomatic Missions, public buildings and grounds, military bases and Kenyan naval vessels.

All public officials authorised to have flags on their motorcades--including the president, deputy president, chief justice and diplomats--will not be allowed to fly the national flag on their official motorcade from Friday until Kibaki is buried, President Kenyatta announced.

The former president will be given a state funeral with full military honours and Protocols, President Kenyatta said.

Kibaki served as president from December 30, 2002 to April 9, 2013.

He is survived by his children Judy Wanjiku, Jimmy Kibaki, David Kagai and Tony Githinji.