Kenya closes schools in Nairobi, Mombasa over opposition protests

Kenyan government has announced the closure of all day primary and secondary schools within Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu cities on Wednesday, over protests called by the opposition.

In a statement on Tuesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said the move is to ensure the safety of learners.

"As a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of school children, it has been decided that all day primary and secondary schools within the cities of Nairobi and Mombasa will be closed on Wednesday," Prof Kindiki said in a statement.

He said the government had received credible security intelligence that criminal elements were planning to unleash terror and violence on the public by engaging in armed skirmishes with security agencies around certain schools in Nairobi and Mombasa.

He also said the Ministry of Education shall announce the resumption of learning in the institutions upon assessment of the security situation on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after the opposition announced the start of 'Sufuria Movement' on Wednesday, to protest the high cost of living.

"At Midday tomorrow, we ask Kenyans to come out of their homes and bang sufurias, pots and pans to signify lack of food," Azimio La Umoja opposition member Martha Karua said.

She further said that the protesters will converge at Joseph Kangethe, Kamukunji and Jacaranda grounds.