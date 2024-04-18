Kenya army chief involved in deadly chopper crash

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) helicopter Thursday afternoon crashed and caught fire in Sindar area on the border of West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet counties. The chopper was carrying the Chief of Defence Forces Francis Ogolla.

According to the police, five occupants of the chopper died while three survived with injuries. The three injured survivors were airlifted to hospital.

President William Ruto has called an urgent meeting of senior security personnel at State House, Nairobi, following the fatal crash.

The National Security Council is comprised of the President, his deputy, the Defence minister, the Attorney-General, the Chief of Defence Forces, the Director-General of the National Intelligence Service, and the Inspector-General of Police.

It is the highest decision making organ of the country on security matters and is mandated with, among others, exercising supervisory control over national security organs and performing other functions related to national security.

Elgeyo Marakwet County Commandant Peter Mulinge confirmed the incident, adding that the ill-fated aircraft was among three choppers leaving Cheptulel area.

It was the first to take off before crash-landing minutes later.

According to the county police boss, KDF has cordoned off the scene of the crash.

Nation.Africa has established that the chopper had taken off from Cheptulel Boys Secondary School in Sigor Constituency, West Pokot County, where the KDF team is reconstructing the school affected by banditry.

This follows President William Ruto’s order to the military last week to reconstruct vandalised schools in Chesegon area.

A resident, Mr Tito Lopuriang, who attended the meeting with KDF, says the officers had just finished addressing the public at the school before taking off in the military aircraft.

"The officers boarded the chopper and after a few minutes we saw the smoke," he says.

He said security, including the KDF team, had visited five schools affected by banditry that were earmarked for renovation.