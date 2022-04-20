Eastern Africa military spy agencies unite to fight terrorism, insecurity

By TESFA-ALEM TEKLE More by this Author

Eastern Africa military intelligence agencies on Saturday wrapped up their meeting in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, where they consulted on regional security, terrorism and other issues of common concern.

The forum was attended by Ethiopia, Djibouti, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Tanzania and Uganda.

The meeting stressed a need for continued vigilance and concerted efforts among the regional countries to strengthen cooperation in combating security challenges, while also taking stock of the implementation status of the conclusions and recommendations of their previous meeting.

According to a statement issued by the Ethiopian Ministry of Defense, the military agencies signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly combat terrorism and to counter anti-peace forces that pose threat to regional peace and security.

The regional meeting is said to have provided an opportunity to review the security situation in the volatile eastern Africa region.

In this regard, the military intelligence agencies agreed to jointly work together​​ on border security, cyber security, social media, social issues, environmental protection and youth unemployment, among others in a bid to create a “peaceful and secure Africa.”

In addition to security issues, participants of the forum discussed tehir experience in the field.

Participants also visited Ethiopia's Defense Headquarters, Information Network Security Agency (INSA) and the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute.

The forum concluded that the next round of consultations to be held in Uganda.