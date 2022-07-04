Igad leaders meet in Nairobi amid Sudan-Addis conflict

By VINCENT OWINO More by this Author

The heads of state and government from the eight-member countries of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (Igad) will on Tuesday convene in Nairobi for the 39th extraordinary meeting, in which they will discuss “matters of mutual concern in the region.”

The summit comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions between Sudan and Ethiopia, both Igad members, after a border skirmish between the Sudanese and Ethiopian militaries.

Igad Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu visited Sudan at the weekend, where he met with the junta’s Sovereignty Council president Lt-Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Dr Workneh had earlier called on “the two sisterly countries to actively seek diplomatic means to find a lasting and sustainable solution.”

Sudan, which currently chairs the regional trade bloc, says the summit “comes at a critical and important time.”

During his visit to Sudan, Dr Workneh told journalists that Tuesday’s summit is “most importantly a ‘family meeting’ and all heads of states and government are confirmed to attend.”

“I am very confident that our leaders will discuss the issues that concern the region, the challenge of peace and security, and the drought situation resulting from climate change,” he said while in Khartoum last weekend.