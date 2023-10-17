Human trafficking charges for Nairobi man found with 23 Ethiopians

By Joseph Ndunda More by this Author

A businessman allegedly found with 23 Ethiopian nationals in a house in Bahati Estate within Kamukunji in Nairobi has been charged with human trafficking.

Mohamed Isack was charged with human trafficking contrary to Section 3 (1) of the Penal Code at the Makadara Law Courts.

He is alleged to have unlawfully harboured or received the aliens by means of deception for the purpose of exploiting them.

The suspect was arrested by officers from Jogoo police station who had allegedly received a tip on 'suspicious' people living in a house in the area.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices in Buruburu took over the investigation and found that the Ethiopians were on their way to Tanzania.

The court heard that the Ethiopians lived in one room when the police rescued them.

They had no identification or travel documents during their arrest and were charged with being in Kenya illegally.

The suspect denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi and, through a lawyer, sought lenient bail conditions.

Police officer Joel Anyona of the Buruburu DCI's office requested that the matter be given a priority hearing so that he could provide an interpreter for the two foreigners listed as witnesses in the case.

All the foreigners have been charged with being in Kenya illegally and will be deported to their country.

The suspect was granted a Sh300,000 bond without the option of cash bail. The case will be heard on November 3.