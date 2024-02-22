How refugees became weapons in Congo conflict

By PATRICK ILUNGA More by this Author

The conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has often brought out stories of atrocities: People killed, displaced, raped or maimed. It is a cycle of the last 30 years.

But the main victims, and weapons, in this have often been refugees. The victims though are sometimes also the pawns in this war where parties change often just like interests.

After a tense meeting in Addis Ababa with the mediator João Lourenço, President of Angola, Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Congolese counterpart Félix Tshisekedi are expected to meet again before the end of February, according to the Angolan Presidency.

But Tina Salama, spokeswoman for the Congolese president, while confirming readiness for another dialogue session, indicated that “President Tshisekedi is not going to talk to the M23. He will do so with Rwanda, but not at any price.” She was referring to the rebel group Kinshasa says is backed by Rwanda, a claim Kigali denies.

Among the issues the two countries should hold talks on is the question of refugees on both sides. The history of Rwanda and DRC is such that past and present conflicts on either side have left each hosting refugees from the other. Those refugees have not always been seen as victims though.

