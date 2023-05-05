Rwanda’s nine districts reel from effects of devastating floods

By Ange Iliza More by this Author

Lives, infrastructure and crops have been washed away following a devastating rainfall in nine districts in north-western Rwanda on the night of May 2, aggravating climate-related hazards that have been consistent in the mountainous country for the past few years.

The north-western region, known for bearing the brunt of the heaviest rains during the April-May and December rainy seasons, was forecast to experience above-average rainfall in the first week of May, with some areas expected to receive up to 200mm of rain.

Despite the warning, the heavy rains that ensued on Tuesday night caught residents off-guard, and the resulting destruction has been staggering. Lives have been lost, infrastructure has been washed away, and crops have been destroyed.

The floods resulting from the heavy rains have killed at least 130 people.

Over 5,000 people have been displaced, and eight national roads and 26 bridges damaged. Eight health facilities and six water treatment plants were also flooded.

A boy wades through waters after their home was swamped by floods following heavy rains in Rubavu district, western Rwanda on May 3, 2023. PHOTO | JEAN BIZIMANA | REUTERS

Cost of destruction

It remains unclear what the cost of the destruction is, but it has affected the area's businesses, transport and travel, power and clean water supply.

“I was preparing to get new stock for my bar on Wednesday morning. I had over Rwf1.5 million ($1,200) saved for it in the house. The rain took everything, the money, the furniture, the bar and the entire house. I was able to recover only Rwf 74,000 ($70) from the mud. I am grateful my family and I survived but our only source of income is completely gone,” said a bar owner in Rubavu town, one of the districts hardest hit by the rain and one of the secondary cities after Kigali.

Efforts to mitigate the impact of harsh weather have proved ineffective, with previous investments of Rwf 21 billion ($22 million) failing to contain the overflow of River Sebeya. The river flows from the volcanic mountains through the northern and western districts.

People walk over a water bridge after their homes were swamped following rains that triggered flooding and landslides in Rubavu district, Western province in Rwanda on May 3, 2023. PHOTO | JEAN BIZIMANA | REUTERS

River overflows

The river, which has been responsible for washing away people's properties and claiming lives in the past, overflowed again on Tuesday night, destroying homes and flooding sectors that had not been affected before the construction of containment facilities.

In response to this crisis, various authorities, military forces, religious organisations and humanitarian groups have initiated interventions since Wednesday. Over 1,540 people have been relocated from high-risk zones as the area expects more rain in the first and second week of May.

Affected individuals have been provided with essential items such as tents, blankets, food and basic household utensils. Some people have also been accommodated in safe zones such as churches and schools. Over 60 tonnes of food had been distributed by Thursday.

Rwanda normally experiences heavy rains and hailstorms between January and April, which often result in the loss of lives especially those living in high-risk zones. In Kigali, 27,000 families still reside in high-risk zones where disaster always looms when it rains.

Residents wade through water after their homes were swamped following floods triggered by heavy rains Rwanda’s Rubavu district on May 3, 2023. PHOTO | JEAN BIZIMANA | REUTERS

Death toll since January

According to Rwanda's Ministry of Emergency Management, the deaths from the latest floods bring the toll to 197 lives lost since January.

At least 408 disaster cases were recorded during this period.

“My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the landslides and floods that occurred last night in the western, northern, and southern provinces. We are doing everything within our means to address this difficult situation. I am personally following up on the response closely,” President Paul Kagame said on Twitter.

African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat and Pope Francis sent condolences to the Rwandans who lost relatives in the disaster.

Vatican News reported on Thursday that Pope Francis sent his condolences to those affected in a telegram addressed to the Apostolic Nuncio to Rwanda, Archbishop Arnaldo Catalan.

The Pope said he was “deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and destruction caused by the recent flooding in the western and northern provinces of Rwanda, expressing his “spiritual closeness with all those suffering in the wake of this disaster”.