EU slaps leaders of DR Congo’s armed groups with sanctions

The European Union on Thursday toughened sanctions on perpetrators of violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, targeting leaders of various armed groups including the M23

The Council of the European Union on Thursday sanctioned eight new personalities, including five members of different armed groups operating in North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri in eastern DRC.

On the list is Willy Ngoma, the military spokesman for the M23, who, according to the EU has "contributed to and planned acts constituting serious violations of human rights in the DRC".

The representatives of four other armed groups are said to be “responsible for committing serious human rights violations and abuses, as well as fuelling the armed conflict in the DRC. Others have been listed for inciting violence and instrumentalising the conflict by engaging in the illicit exploitation and trade of natural resources," the EU explained in its decision.

Integrated EU approach

In the context of the war in the east of the DRC, the European Union said that its decision "is part of an integrated EU approach to support the DRC authorities' efforts to establish a lasting peace and stabilise the eastern part of the country".

A total of 17 individuals are now subject to EU restrictive measures, which have been extended until December 12, 2023 and consist of an EU entry ban and an asset freeze. In addition, EU citizens and companies are prohibited from making funds available to the listed persons.

The Council promises to continue to "closely monitor the situation in the country and may consider further restrictive measures as the situation develops".

List of sanctioned individuals