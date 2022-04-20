Elite Kenyan forces kill 5 terrorists in DR Congo

By VINCENT ACHUKA More by this Author

Elite soldiers from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) have killed five militants belonging to the IS-CAP terror group in the eastern DR Congo.

The unit, which has been fighting alongside armies from Tanzania, South Africa and Nepal, is part of the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (Monusco).

The Kenyan soldiers launched an offensive attack against the terrorists' stronghold in Beni.

IS-CAP, which stands for Isis Central African Republic, has been terrorising the residents of eastern DRC, Mozambique and Uganda for the last five years.

Last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered KDF to send its Quick Reaction Force (QRF) to DRC to help stabilise the region.

For nearly three decades, eastern Congo has been characterised by insecurity that has led to the displacement of millions.

Advertisement

Over 120 armed groups are present in the region, according to the Centre on International Cooperation.

KDF, which has for the last 10 years been involved in the war in Somalia, has at least 200 soldiers in DR Congo.