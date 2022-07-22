EAC summit: Uhuru, Samia launch 42km Arusha-Voi road

By LUKE ANAMI More by this Author

Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta and Samia Suluhu Hassan will launch a section of the Arusha-Voi road on Friday, on the sidelines of the East African Community heads of State summit, which kicked off Thursday.

The bypass road, curving around the northern city of Arusha, is 42.4 kilometres long and connects Tanzania and Kenya through the Holili border. It is expected to boost transport on both the Central and Northern corridors.

The road, which was constructed at the cost of $173 million, is part of the EAC infrastructure projects connecting the two neighbours.

“Infrastructure is critical in achieving our common objective of being a common market. That is why my administration in Kenya has been very keen to see the growth of infrastructure across the board,” President Kenyatta said at the summit.

Presidents Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi are in attendance. South Sudan is represented by the Minister of Presidential Affairs, Barnaba Marial Benjamin.

Prime Ministers of Rwanda Édouard Ngirente and Democratic Republic of Congo’s Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde are representing their heads of State at the summit, the first for DRC since becoming a full-fledged member of the regional bloc.

Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is at the summit as a special guest to renew his country’s push to join the EAC.

President Kenyatta is expected to hand over the rotational chairmanship of the EAC to Burundi’s Ndayishimiye. Mr Kenyatta’s term as President also ends in August as Kenyans head to the polls on the 9th.

Common market

The summit was preceded by a high-level retreat on the common market where more than 300 delegates drawn from the partner states, civil society, and the media were in attendance.

The EAC Common Market Protocol provides for six freedoms – free movement of goods, persons, labour, services and capital, and the right of establishment and residence.

“We are here to take stock of the performance of the Common market, to review and implement recommendations that will enable us to integrate as a region,” said Kenyan Trade minister Betty Maina, chairperson of the EAC Council of Ministers.

Ms Maina is also the acting minister for EAC and Regional Development.

The summit is expected to consider a report of the Council on the Common Market Protocol, assent to pending bills from the East African Legislative Assembly, and appoint judges to the East African Court of Justice, among other issues.